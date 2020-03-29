NCDC Debunks Rumours of Gifted Test Kits Being Sold To Pharmacies

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has debunked the report by a twitter user, @i_am_dunnii, who wrote: “A Doctor brother in Abuja just told me that some of the COVID -19 tests kits sent by Jack are been sold.A pharmacist sent a message to him to ask him if he is interested.The @NCDCgov should please investigate.”

Responding, the NCDC said:

“This is FALSE. The test kits the Government of Nigeria has received can only be used in molecular laboratories. These are being distributed by NCDC to the six #COVID19 testing laboratories in Nigeria.”

See tweet:

Cc @Chikwe_I #COVID19NIGERIA https://t.co/BFjgLDIbOb — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 29, 2020

However, the tweet has since been deleted by her.