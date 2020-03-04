NCDC DG places self on 14 day Quarantine after visit to China, denies contacting Covid-19

The Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has denied contacting the deadly coronavirus after his return from China as reported by the media.

In a tweets on his verified tweeter account, the DG said:

“I am well and have continued my duties from home since my return from China as part of the WHO-China Mission on #COVID19

“The rumour that I am sick or in quarantine is obviously false.

“I look forward to returning to the office after 14 days of self-isolation.”