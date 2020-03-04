0 comments

NCDC DG places self on 14 day Quarantine after visit to China, denies contacting Covid-19

by on March 4, 2020
 

The Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has denied contacting the deadly coronavirus after his return from China as reported by the media.

In a tweets on his verified tweeter account, the DG said:

“I am well and have continued my duties from home since my return from China as part of the WHO-China Mission on #COVID19

“The rumour that I am sick or in quarantine is obviously false.

“I look forward to returning to the office after 14 days of self-isolation.”

READ  Presidential Fleet Not For Hanan’s Photography Trip, PDP Tells Nigerian Ruler
Health, Nation, News

Chikwe IhekewazuNCDC

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 