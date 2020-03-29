NCDC Expands Number Of Laboratories With The Capacity To Test For #COVID19 To Six

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Announced the expansion of the number of laboratories with the capacity to test for #COVID19 to 6 with the inclusion of the Virology Laboratory of University College Hospital, Ibadan

“Tomorrow, we will be in Abakaliki to set up another lab as we quickly ramp up #COVID19 testing capacity in Nigeria,” the NCDC said in a tweet via its official twitter handle, @NCDCgov.

See tweet:

Tomorrow, we will be in Abakaliki to set up another lab as we quickly ramp up #COVID19 testing capacity in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/jE4rXGUiNT — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 28, 2020

97 cases and 1 death have so far been confirmed by the NCDC.

See breakdown below:

Lagos- 59

FCT- 16

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 1