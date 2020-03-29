NCDC Expands Number Of Laboratories With The Capacity To Test For #COVID19 To Six

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Announced the expansion of the number of laboratories with the capacity to test for #COVID19 to 6 with the inclusion of the Virology Laboratory of University College Hospital, Ibadan
“Tomorrow, we will be in Abakaliki to set up another lab as we quickly ramp up #COVID19 testing capacity in Nigeria,” the NCDC said in a tweet via its official twitter handle, @NCDCgov.
See tweet:
97 cases and 1 death have so far been confirmed by the NCDC.
See breakdown below:
Lagos- 59
FCT- 16
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1