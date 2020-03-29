0 comments

NCDC Expands Number Of Laboratories With The Capacity To Test For #COVID19 To Six

by on March 29, 2020
 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Announced the expansion of the number of laboratories with the capacity to test for #COVID19 to 6 with the inclusion of the Virology Laboratory of University College Hospital, Ibadan

“Tomorrow, we will be in Abakaliki to set up another lab as we quickly ramp up #COVID19 testing capacity in Nigeria,” the NCDC said in a tweet via its official twitter handle, @NCDCgov.

See tweet:

97 cases and 1 death have so far been confirmed by the NCDC.

READ  [JUST IN] #COVID19: Switzerland Reports 1,216 New Cases, 43 New Deaths

See breakdown below:

Lagos- 59
FCT- 16
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 7
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 1

Health, Nation, News

covid-19NCDC

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 