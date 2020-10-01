NCDC Launches Revised IDSR Strategy To Improve Health System’s Capacity

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday announced the launch of the revised edition of the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response(IDSR) technical guidelines, spearheaded by the Agency’s Director General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The Agency said IDSR is a strategy adopted to improve health system’s capacity at all levels, detecting and responding to disease outbreaks by providing timely and reliable data.

“IDSR helps increase involvement of clinicians as well as information flow across all levels within the health system. It also triggers epidemiological investigations for prompt public health action”, Jafiya Abubakar, NCDC Head of Epidemiology said at the IDSR launch.

Also speaking at the launch, Sola Aruna, PHE(Public Health England) UK’s Country Rep. reiterated England’s support to Nigeria in battling the Covid19 situation.

Speaking at the event, World Health Organization representative to Nigeria, Dr. Luka Ibrahim commended NCDC’s efforts, saying the WHO will continue supporting the Nigerian Government to implement the IDSR.

“Nigeria has had its fair share of emerging infectious diseases”, Dr. Ibrahim said.

“The health of people, animals & environment is intertwined, threat for one is threat for all. A functional IDSR requires communication coordination and collaboration of all sectors in a One Health framework”.

Representing the Minister, Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria, Dr. Chris Isokpunwu advocated for continuous multisectoral support for IDSR implementation in Nigeria.

“The covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted that we cannot do without effective disease surveillance systems”, he said.

“We’ve already begun implementation of the proposed strategies in the new IDSR guideline such as moving to digital surveillance, inclusion of event based surveillance and instituting a One-Health approach”, he added.