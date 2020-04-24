NCDC Records 114 New Cases of Covid19- Toll Now 1095 Cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has just recorded 114 cases . Which confirms the total number of cases so far to 1095.

The NCDC recorded 80 in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, 5 in FCT, 2 in Zamfara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Ogun, 1 in Oyo ,1 in kaduna and 1 in Sokoto bringing it to a total number of 114. The NCDC has also recorded 32 deaths and 208 discharged cases. The NCDC tweeted

“114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 80 in Lagos 21 in Gombe 5 in FCT 2 in Zamfara 2 in Edo 1 in Ogun 1 in Oyo 1 in Kaduna 1 in Sokoto As at 11:30 pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 208 Deaths: 32”

114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;



80 in Lagos

21 in Gombe

5 in FCT

2 in Zamfara

2 in Edo

1 in Ogun

1 in Oyo

1 in Kaduna

1 in Sokoto



As at 11:30 pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.



Discharged: 208

Deaths: 32 pic.twitter.com/NIDV1zTh9o — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 24, 2020