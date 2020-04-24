NCDC Records Decline in Lassa Fever Cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control have reported a decline in the lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria.

The NCDC has published a chart showing that there is usually a decline at this time of the year which is similar to previous years. The record shows that there has been no death this week which is the 16th week since the outbreak, although a record of 6 new cases which brings the total number of cases to 979 and 188 deaths since the outbreak. See tweet and chart below…

“The latest Lassa Fever Situation Report has been published on our website (week 16)

“We continue to record a decline in #LassaFever cases, which is similar to the trend seen at this time of the year in previous years

