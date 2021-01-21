NCDC Reports 1,386 New COVID-19 Infections

By Seun Adeuyi
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday night reported 1,386 new cases of COVID-19 virus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 114,691.
This was disclosed on the official website of the NCDC.
Nigeria has so far tested 1,198,758 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.
According to the public health agency, 14 new COVID-19 patients were confirmed dead in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll stood at 1,478.
The NCDC website showed that Nigeria had successfully treated and discharged 92,336 COVID-19 patients, following the discharge of 1,136 additional patients in the last 24 hours.
It said the new cases were reported in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“Lagos State, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, recorded 476 new infections bringing the total number of the infections in the state to 42,427.
“Other states with new cases included, Rivers-163, FCT-116, Kaduna-114, Oyo-68, Plateau-62, Ogun-56, Imo-55, Osun-55, Edo-51, Anambra-50, Kwara-44 and Kano-17.”
The public health agency said Ebonyi recorded 14, Cross River-10, Delta-10, Jigawa, eight; Bayelsa and Ekiti recorded six each, Borno and Taraba, two each; and Zamfara had one.