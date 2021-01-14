NCDC Reports 1398 New COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria, More Deaths Recorded

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 1,398 new coronavirus cases in the country.

This was disclosed via the verified Twitter handle of the health agency on Wednesday night.

It also confirmed nine new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation’s death toll to 1,382.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded from 22 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos recorded the highest toll with 542 cases followed by FCT 131.

NCDC tweeted, “1,398 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria: Lagos-542; FCT-131; Oyo -120; Rivers -113; Plateau -111; Kaduna -71; Kwara -71; Akwa Ibom -34; Sokoto -31; Benue -28; Ogun -27; Kano -26; Kebbi -17; Osun -12; Nasarawa -11; Delta -10; Gombe -10; Bayelsa-9; Borno -9; Edo -8; Ekiti-3; Jigawa-2; and Katsina-2. 103,999 confirmed82, 555 discharged1, 382 deaths.”