NCDC Reports 829 New Cases Of COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 829 new coronavirus cases in the country.
The NCDC made this known in a tweet via its verified Twitter handle, @NCDCgov on Saturday night.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 83,576 which includes 70,495 discharged cases and 1,247 deaths.
According to the Agency, the country sadly recorded one additional death in the last 24 hours.
It also reported that 256 patients were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 from isolation centers across the country.
The NCDC said the new infections were reported from 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.
While Lagos State recorded 296 new infections, the FCT had 291 new infections. Kaduna, Rivers and Kano reported 79, 40 and 35 cases respectively.
Other states include, Nasarawa-25; Bauchi-19; Benue-8; Borno-7; Edo-7; Oyo-7; Sokoto-7; Cross River-3; Jigawa-3; and Ogun-2.