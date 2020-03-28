NCDC Reveals Who Can Get Tested For Coronavirus

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.

Who can get tested for the virus?

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has out listed the following reasons.

Anyone with history of travel outside of Nigeria, who presents with fever, cough or difficulty breathing within 14 days of arrival. Anyone who comes in contact with a confirmed case who presents with these symptoms within 14 days of contact.

Who can get tested for #COVID19?



1. Anyone with history of travel outside of Nigeria, who presents with fever, cough or difficulty breathing within 14 days of arrival



2. Anyone who comes in contact with a confirmed case who presents with these symptoms within 14 days of contact pic.twitter.com/8k9YKy4Bif — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 27, 2020

The NCDC has now confirmed a total number of 81 cases in Nigeria. See breakdown below:

Lagos- 52

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Enugu- 2