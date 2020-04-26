0 comments

NCDC Unveils Two New Molecular Labs For #COVID19 Testing In Sokoto, Kaduna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Saturday the inclusion of two new molecular labs into the country’s laboratory network for COVID-19 testing, bringing the number of labs that can test for the virus in the country to 15.

This was contained in a tweet via the official Twitter handle of the NCDC.

The centre said the labs were located at the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS), and the Ahmadu Bello University, Kaduna.

As at 11:55pm, 25th April, 2020, 1182 cases of the virus have been Confirmed in Nigeria, 222 discharged and 35 deaths.

