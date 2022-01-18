NCOC Meeting Proposed to Close Schools 3 Days a Week

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times News – Arshad Faroq Butt ) In view of the fifth wave of Corona virus in the country, National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) proposed to close schools three days a week.

According to the details, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) meeting also proposed to make schools in Islamabad online for seven days. A detailed briefing was also given to NCOC on the ongoing testing in educational institutions.

It was also suggested at the meeting that educational institutions which do not comply with corona SOPs should be sealed. Emphasis was laid on compulsory vaccination of students and teachers in educational institutions.

On the other hand people are criticizing the government, Dr Murad Raas and Shafqat Mehmood on not taking immediate decisions regarding schools. Haseeb Chaudhry writes on Twitter:

The situation is getting worse on a daily basis. Especially in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. If the government wants to save other cities from this situation, it will have to take strict measures in time.

#Shafqatmehmood and #NCOC are trending in Twitter. Another user on Twitter writes: