NCS Confiscates 73 Firearms, Ammunition In Kebbi

By Onwuka Gerald

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has on Monday, confiscated 73 locally manufactured firearms and 891 cartridges in Kebbi state.

The service, in a chain of tweets on Monday, said the arms and ammunition were hidden in a truck conveying locally produced rice.

“It continued that the contrabands were seized after some of its officers on patrol searched the truck.

NCS said so far three people have been arrested in connection to the illegal transportation of the contrabands.

The Service tweeted, “Officers of Nigeria Customs Service Federal operation unit zone B, on information patrol along Yauri, Zamare water side in Kebbi State, intercepted a truck loaded with locally produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice”.

“Upon meticulous examination, the bags were found to contain 73 locally manufactured guns and 891 cartridges.

“Three persons were immediately apprehended and detained as the service investigates further”.

See Tweet below:

Customs Seized Arms and Ammunitions

Officers of Nigeria Customs Service Federal operation unit zone B, on information patrol along Yauri, Zamare water side in Kebbi State, intercepted a truck loaded with locally produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice. pic.twitter.com/E1XrinSK3t — NIGERIA CUSTOMS (@CustomsNG) December 14, 2020