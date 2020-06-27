NCS Pledges More Support For EFCC

The Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, has assured full support towards the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), in the fight against economic and financial crimes and corruption.

The Comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos State, Sam Iyakoregha, gave this assurance on Friday during a working visit by the Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mohammed Rabo to the NCS’ facility in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Rabo, who conveyed the regards of the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, to Iyakoregha, acknowledged the existing working relationship between the EFCC and the Service.

Rabo however complained of denial of entrance into the NCS’ facility by a convict secured by the EFCC.

“We are here to observe that one of our convicts was rejected entry to your facilities for want of COVID-19 test result yesterday”, he said.

Rabo lamented a mix-up in view of the recent meeting between the acting Chairman of EFCC and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, intimating that an agreement had previously been reached over the admission of inmates.

“Though we are aware of the challenges you are facing , we are obligated to continue to discharge our duties, in spite of the pandemic.

“Efforts are being made to ensure compliance with all the reviewed regulations and protocols in order to ensure that our suspects are screened before they are brought to your facilities”, he said.

In his response, NCS’s Iyakoregha expressed his gratitude over the visit, saying, “The visit is noble and the idea is good. I was planning to visit earlier before the pandemic.

Iyakoregha emphasized the relevance of the relationship between the two agencies, and insisted that deepening the cooperation is necessary to promote a decrease in Nigerian crime statistics.

Explaining the reasons for the previous denial of EFCC’s inmates, Iyakoregha said:

“Initially, we had closed our facilities against inmates, but we have started receiving inmates. The only class of inmates we are not taking for now is the awaiting trials. The reason is simple: our facilities will be jam-packed”.

Continuing, Iyakoregha apologised for the rejection of the convict. “As you rightly observed, the rejection of your convicted inmate yesterday was a mix-up. I want to crave your indulgence that it was an error.

We have some challenges and problems we are trying to harmonize. As soon as we arrange ourselves properly, all the challenges would be in the past”, he said.