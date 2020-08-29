NDA Warns Applicants Against Fake Admission Officers 

The Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, has warned Nigerians who applied for admission in the Academy to be wary of fraudulent individuals who who calm to me admission officers in the Academy.

The Public Relations Officer of NDA Abubakar Abdullahi, gave the warning in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, he explained that these fraudsters are demanding money from applicants of the 72 Regular Course to offer them admission letters to the school.



He said, “The Academy strongly advises the public to disregard such letters. Such letters were not initiated by the NDA.

“Hence, the general public should note that selection into NDA is by merit not pay.”

He stressed that the Academy uses only mainstream media, official website www.nda.edu.ng, and social media channels on Facebook and Twitter, DefenceAcademyNG, and HQ_NDA respectively, to disseminate public information.

“Therefore, NDA will never direct you to call any phone number for admission or payment.

“The general public is therefore advised not to fall prey or have any dealings with the said admission fraudsters.

“You are to report the activities of such fraudsters to the nearest military or police unit.”