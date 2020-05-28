NDDC Acting Director Finance And Account Reportedly Dead

The Niger Delta Development Commission has just confirmed the death of the acting Director of Finance and Account , Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang.

The cause of his death is yet to be revealed as he was reported to have taken ill and had some difficulty breathing at 2am and rushed to the hospital.

He died at the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital in Port-Harcourt where his body has been moved to a holding area called “Covid area”.

It was reported that he was taken to the “covid area” so that his sample can be taken for a corona virus test.

Others say that they suspect his death was from food poisoning and not covid 19

