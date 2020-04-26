NDDC Allegedly Awards N5.4billion #COVID19 Contract To Signora Concept Services Limited

The Godswill Akpabio-led Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has allegedly awarded a multi-billion naira contract to Signora Concept Services Limited for purchase of Personal Protective Equipment and sanitizers to tackle the dreaded coronavirus in the nine states making up the region.

Nigerian Human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu, shared the letter of the awarded contract on his Twitter handle, @ChidiOdinkalu, on Sunday, with the caption:

“While ppl battle the #CoronaVirusInNigeria, those who shd protect them are profiteering. U want to know who got this contract….?”

While ppl battle the #CoronaVirusInNigeria, those who shd protect them are profiteering. U want to know who got this contract….? pic.twitter.com/a4uxgr8EUy — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) April 26, 2020

In the letter dated April 6, 2020 with a Ref number NDDC/MD/HPU/20/4/EHSS/05, it was revealed how the commission approved N5,474,647,125.00 for procurement of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers and provision of community-based sensitisation campaign against the spread of COVID-19 to a company named Signora Concept Services Limited.

The letter, which was signed by Alex Ndudi Enebeli, Head of Procurement Unit for the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, reads:

“This is to notify you that based on your tender for emergency procurement of specialized medical Personal Protective Equipment for health workers and provision of community based sensitization campaign against the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases in the nine state of the Niger Delta region, the contract has been awarded to you at the total cost of N5,474,647,125.00 only inclusive of 7.5 VAT as corrected and modified in accordance with the instruction to tenderers by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“You are to proceed with the contract immediately and ensure supply and delivery of the terms as well as implement the community based sanitization campaign within 15 days from the date of award of the contact in the two thousand seven hundred and seventy five communities in the nine states of the Niger Delta Region.

“You are therefore to submit an application letter to the undersigned within (3) days from the date of receipt of this letter of award.”

BreakingTimes could however not ascertain if the terms of the alleged contract had been met, as at the time of filing this report.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), So far, the Niger Delta region has 49 confirmed cases of the coronavirus; Delta (six), Akwa Ibom (11), Edo (22), Ondo (four), Rivers (three), Abia (two), and Imo (one).