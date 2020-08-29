NDDC PROBE: ICPC Drills Directors, Other Officials Of NDDC 



The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, has quizzed top management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over allegations of various acts of corruption.

Some top management officials of the NDDC had been accused of Diversion of funds, procurement fraud and misappropriation of the commission’s COVID-19 funds.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, she revealed that some Directors of NDDC were interogated at the Commission’s headquarters after months of Intelligence gathering.

She explained that ICPC had received petitions from Nigerians on the alleged illegalities and contract fraud by some officials of the agency.

Ogugua said, “Top officials of the agency are being investigated for their complicity in an alleged diversion of N5.474 billion meant for meant for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, for health workers handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the nine states of the NDDC.

“The commision is also Investigating the payment of millions of Naira to staff of the agency for foreign trainings during the COVID-19 full lockdown which were never attended, as well as the non payment of entitlements to students on scholarship.



“Other allegations being investigated by ICPC includes the selling of back dated contracts award letters for projects and awards for contracts that were not captured in the budget of the NDDC.

“ICPC had already retrieved relevant documents with which to continue investigation towards the recovery of diverted funds and prosecution of breaches of law.