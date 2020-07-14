NDDC: Shehu Sani Reacts To Akpabio Being Slapped By Joy Nunieh

Following the revelation that Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta was slapped by Mrs. Joy Nunieh, a former Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ex-Lawmaker Shehu Sani has mocked the Minister.

Mrs. Nunieh, during an interview on Monday, while raising counter accusations against the Minister who had earlier described her as a woman of bad character, had said that she is the first and only woman to have slapped Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Detailing the incident when Akpabio allegedly wanted to take advantage of her, she said, “I am the only woman in Nigeria to have slapped Akpabio.”

“He [Akpabio] wanted me to take a blood oath of secrecy in Abuja.

“My meetings with Akpabio were either in Apo or Meridian, those are his meeting points…so I slapped him… I am accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment,” Nunieh added.

Reacting, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, said it takes a lot of courage on the part of Nunieh to slap a Minister of the Federal Republic.

In his words, “Slapping a minister with such sounds as ‘tas’ or ‘tau’ takes a lot of courage.”

