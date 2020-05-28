NDDC Shuts Down Headquarter Following Death Of Acting Director

The NIger Delta Development Commission has shut down its headquarters in Port- harcourt following the death of acting director Finance and Accounting Chief Ibanga Etang.

Etang as earlier reported died on Thursday morning after taken ill and was taken to the hospital were he eventually gave up the ghost.

The spokesperson of the NDDC , mr Silas Anyanwu in a memo stated that he was directed to inform staff of the NDDC that the commission was shutting down, read statement below ….

“I am directed to inform all staff that management has approved that the commission be shut down for two weeks from today 28 May 2020.

“Consequently, all activities in the commission including ongoing matters are hereby shut down for the time being.

“Members of staff are to ensure that all electrical appliances in their offices are switched off before leaving the premises.

“The head security is by this memo directed to work out modalities to ensure the safety and security of the commission while director, the administration is requested to fumigate and decontaminate the entire offices and premises in the Headquarters during the period.

“Meanwhile staff are enjoined to go into self-isolation for two weeks as they await further directive from Management.”