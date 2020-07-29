NDDC: SSA To Pondei On Special Duties Resigns

The Senior Special Assistant Special Duties, Mr. Olomu Micheal to acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemeberadikumo Pondei has recently terminated his designation with the commission.

Special Assistant Micheal made this disclosure through a letter bearing the date July 20, 2020 and one addressed to the acting MD, NDDC. The letter read that the decision to resign his appointment is known only to him, and was for his best interest.

According to the letter, “I want to inform you formally of my decision to terminate my appointment as Senior Special Assistant Duties at NDDC.

“So far I have been able to discharge my responsibilities to the best of my capacity and knowledge to the commission. I have also, after giving it careful consideration, decided to resign from the commission”, he stated.

“I would like to thank you for granting me the opportunity and privilege of serving the commission, but on this note I must say that I wish well for the commission and its members”, he added.

“Be assured of my highest esteem and regard always”, the statement further read.