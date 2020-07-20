NDDCProbe: Chairman House Committee On NDDC Excuse Self From Investigative Hearing

Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta Olubunni Tunji-Ojo has stepped down from the ongoing investigative hearing on corrupt practices rocking the commission.

Tunji-Ojo said his decision to excuse himself from the committee is necessary so as to allow all parties involved get a fair hearing.

The House of Representatives is expected to continue investigative hearing on alleged misappropriation of funds and corrupt practices in the NDDC.

Meanwhile the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has arrived the National Assembly ahead of the investigative hearing

Recall that the House of Representatives had on Friday summoned Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as well as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Prof Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, to appear before it on Monday to answer questions on allegations against them.

In the past weeks NDDC has been rocked with series of corruption allegations indicting top officials of the Commission as well as some lawmakers.

In May, Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta Olubunni Tunji-Ojo was accused of benefiting from award of contracts in the commission.

An accusation the lawmaker described as shameful and baseless.

Former Acting Managing Director of NDDC Joy Nunieh had accused the Akpabio of appropriating several contracts to himself, mismanagement of funds amongst other allegations.

According to Nunieh her refusal to cooperate with the Minister caused a fall out which led to her removal.

Akpabio in a swift reaction denied all the allegations by Nunieh alleging that he did not instigate her sacked but was removed as the Acting MD of the Commission because the presidency discovered she did not have the required qualification to hold that position hence her removal.