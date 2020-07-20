NDDCProbe: Nigerians React As House Committee Drills Akpabio

Nigerians on social media are currently reacting to the disposition of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs as he faces House of Representatives committee on Niger Delta.

Akpabio’s session kicked- off immediately the lawmakers returned from a break that became necessary after the Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, collapsed while he was been interrogated by the lawmakers.

Akpabio is currently undergoing questioning by members of the committee at the house of Representatives on allegations of fraudulent activities involving him and other top officials of the NDDC.

Nigerians have described Akpabio as a smooth politician who sure knows how to have his way and maneuver himself out of any situation he finds himself no mattress how tight it may seem.

Below are some of the tweets from Nigerians;

