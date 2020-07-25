NDDCProbe: Sack Akpabio, Pondei Now — Fayose To Buhari

Ayodele Fayose, former Governor of Ekiti State has urged Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Fayose, in a tweet via his official Twitter handle, @GovAyoFayose, on Friday night, also appealed to Buhari to take necessary steps to end the corruption in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by removing the acting Managing Director of NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei.

He tweeted:

“With this level of fraud exposed in NDDC, Buhari must sack Akpabio now. The President can’t continue to treat looting of public treasury as a family affair and his fight against corruption as an instrument of persecution against opposition figures.

“By keeping in his govt the likes of Akpabio and the NDDC MD, Prof Pondei, who went about celebrating the success of their National Assembly drama with hot pepper soup and assorted drinks, the President will only be reinforcing the conclusion that he supports corruption.”

BREAKINGTIMES had reported that the senate is currently investigating the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC over alleged fraud and mismanagement of funds.

Akabio, during an investigative hearing by the House of Representatives last Monday, had accused members of the National Assembly of being beneficiaries of most of the contracts from NDDC.

It would be recalled that former Managing Director of NDDC, Joy Nunieh, had accused the minister of padding, fraud and sexual harassment.

Akpabio, however, denied all allegations Nunieh made against him.