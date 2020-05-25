NDDCWhereIsTheMoney: There Is No Niger Delta State Where Health Care Wokers Aren’t Complaining Of PPE Shortage— Fisayo Soyombo

Investigative Journalist Fisayo Soyombo has taken to his twitter handle to share his findings concerning the 4.9 billion naira contract awarded to a company for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment PPE for Covid19 cases in the Niger Delta Region.

Soyombo reported that on the 6th of June, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), awarded a N4.9billion contract to a one ‘Osmoserve Nigeria Limited’ for the procurement of medical consumables and equipments. See letter below

Seven weeks after the contract has been awarded, healthcare workers/ front liners have still not gotten PPEs.

According to Soyombo, Niger Delta states health workers have been complaining about the shortage of this equipments, and no obvious increase in availability of the PPEs.

Soyombo therefore called out the Niger Delta Development Commission to account for the funds. He tweeted;

“Please join me in asking NDDC what happened to funds.”

Seven weeks after, there is no Niger Delta state where healthcare workers aren’t complaining of PPE shortage.



To be more specific, there has been no noticeable increase in the availability of PPE to healthcare workers before and after the award of the contract.

