NDLEA Apprehends 148 Suspected Drug Traffickers In Kaduna

By Adejumo Enock

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA Kaduna State Command has arrested 148 suspected drug peddlers and traffickers in different parts of the state.



Channels Tv reported that the agency also recovered hard drugs of different substances including cannabis Sativa and other psychotropic substances weighing over 3, 999.073kg from the suspects during various raids conducted in some areas of the state within the last quarter of the year.



On Monday, the acting State NDLEA Commander, Mr. Uche Iyke, says the suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Zaria, Kaduna, and their environs.



Iyke said, illicit substances of various types including tramadol, codeine, diazepam, and many others were seized from the drug traffickers.



He added that the agency also secured twelve convictions during the year.



The Commander explained that the drugs were billed for Zaria, Kaduna, and the environs before they were intercepted by the agency.



Furthermore, Iyke vowed that the suspects will be charged to court in order to serve as a deterrent to other addicts and traffickers.