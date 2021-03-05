NDLEA Arrests 10 Students For Drug Peddling In Ebonyi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Ebonyi state command on Friday, arrested ten drug dealers alongside substances believed to be Cannabis Sativa.

The arrest was announced by the NDLEA Commandant in Ebonyi, Umar Isa Adoro.

According to him, concerted efforts have so far being made to stop dealers in hard drugs from operating in the state.

He said the suspects were apprehended on march 3 in an operation in one of the hostels of the Ebonyi state university by its officials.

“The agency carried out an operation in one of the hostel accommodations in the state university and arrested 10 students with substance confirmed to be cannabis Sativa”, he continued.