NDLEA Confiscates 14.4kg Of Cocaine At Abuja Airport

By Onwuka Gerald

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) stated that it has discovered new methods used by drug traffickers in evading law enforcement operatives after it confiscated 14.4kg of cocaine.

The NDLEA spokeperson, Jonah Achema said the new methods were uncovered in two separate operations carried out at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command, Abuja.

According to him, two male suspects were apprehended in connection with the cocaine seizures at the airport.

His words, “The command stopped consignment of four packets of chocolate sweets containing white substances, weighing 7.2kg, the transported packages tested positive to cocaine in first operation.

Continuing, he confirmed that NDLEA personnel also uncovered 12 parcels of cellophane wrappers, weighing another 7.2kg, with whitish substances that as well tested positive to cocaine in second operation carried out.

He said the first raid involved a Brazilian aged 23, Da-Silva Mailson Mario, who was apprehended possessing suitcase containing the packets of the chocolate sweet.

“It happened during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline ET 911 which originated from Brazil en-route Addis Ababa to Abuja.

Similarly, the second operation busted Elechi Adendu Kingsley, a Nigerian aged 39. He was arrested with a bag containing cellophane bags during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline flight ET 911.

Spokesman Achema said the second culprit, Elechi said he was promised N3 million upon safe delivery of the drugs a person in Nigeria.