NDLEA Confiscates Cocaine Worth Over N32bn In Lagos Port

By Onwuka Gerald

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated 40 parcels of cocaine weighing 43.11kg, valued at N32 billion at the Tincan Port, Lagos.

Commander, Tincan Port command, NDLEA, Sumaila Ethan, announced this in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs, Jonah Achema, in Abuja.

According to him, “the agency had continued its fight against drug barons and cartels in Nigeria with the latest development.

He said the consignment conveying the illegal drug has been placed under surveillance by operatives of the Tincan Command of the NDLEA for some days until it was cleared by two agents.

Mr Ethan stated that the two clearing agents and the consignment were promptly apprehended.

“After a meticulous search, we found 40 compressed parcels, which after laboratory investigations tested positive to cocaine.

“The two clearing agents have been moved into custody as we continue with our investigation.

“The achievement is no doubt a compliment to the renewed effort in the operations of the agency.

“We commend our Chairman, rtd Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, who granted us needed guidance all through the operations”, he continued.