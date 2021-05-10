NDLEA Nabs Abuja-Based Sisters, Others For Selling Drugged Cake, Cookies Online

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested members of an online drug trafficking cartel that sells drugged cookies, cakes, brownies and other illicit substances to residents of Abuja and beyond.

This was disclosed by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday.

The statement which was titled: ‘NDLEA busts online drug trafficking cartel, arrests five in Abuja’, read in part, “As a result, five members of the organised drug criminal group were arrested during sting operations carried out between Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8, 2021 by officers of the FCT Command of the agency during which different brands of illicit drugs were recovered from them.

“The nabbed drug dealers include Queen Nvene, Collins Ozoemena, Samson Peter, Chika Nvene and Habila Musa.

“The group specialises in clandestine production of drug-based cookies, brownies and other edibles; markets and sells same online through Twitter and Instagram handles.

“It also markets and sells all types of marijuana, Arizona, Colorado and Loud, among other illicit drugs, online.”

The NDLEA spokesman said, while one of the Nvenes, a graduate of Business Administration, produces drugged cookies and brownies and sells same on Instagram, Ozoemena sells all types of illicit drugs, especially Loud and skunk, online.

Peter manages SK Express Courier Company, which dispatches motorcycles riders to deliver illicit drugs from Ozoemena and drugged edibles from Queen and Chika, who are sisters.

“Members of the cartel operate from different locations within the Federal Capital Territory, but operate as a network.

“Their arrest followed online orders of drug-based edibles by undercover agents. Supplies of brownies and cookies were delivered and received from different SK Express dispatch riders at various times by narcotic operatives before the final sting operation,” it added.

It quoted Mohammed Sokoto, the agency’s commander for the FCT command, to have said that follow up raids of various locations in Gudu, Kubwa, Lokogoma, Apo and Damangazo in the FCT led to the seizure of some illicit substances.

Seized from Chika were 300 grammes of skunk; while 55 pieces of drugged cookies and brownies; 1.3 kilogrammes of skunk used as ingredient for making cookies and brownies were seized from Queen.

0.9 grammes of ecstasy, popularly called molley; 300 grammes of skunk and 200 grammes of Loud were recovered from Collins.

Other items recovered include a dispatch motorcycle, various equipment for producing cookies and brownies, 10 mobile telephones and two laptops used for online drug trafficking transactions.

Under interrogation, they confessed to have a large platform of customers in and outside Abuja.