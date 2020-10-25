NECO Postpones Exams Indefinitely Over #EndSARS Protests

Due to the current security problems going on in the country at the moment, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has suspended the ongoing national Senior Secondary Certificate Exams indefinitely, due to the # EndSARS protests.

This included a statement signed by NECO ‘s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

The #EndSARS protests interrupted the smooth conduct of the exams in some parts of the country, Sani said.

“He said,” At its special meeting held on Thursday 22 October 2020, the Governing Board of the National Examinations Council reviewed the ongoing 2020 SSCE (internal) nationwide. The Council told the general public in a press release dated 21 October 2020 of the rescheduling of some of the SSCE 2020 documents.

He further claimed that the Governing Board agreed that “until normalcy returns, the Council will continue to carry out audits in all States.”

“While it may cause our esteemed stakeholders further inconveniences, the Council has nevertheless taken this decision in order to preserve the credibility and protection of its examination procedures for the smooth conduct of the Council ‘s investigation.”