NERC Says No Tariff Raise For Poor And Vulnerable Nigerians; DisCos Directed To Embark On Mass Metering

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday informed the general public and Power Distribution Companies(DISCOS) that tariff rates will only be considered reviewable when certain conditions are met, including adequate consultancy with customers, and an inch in supply.

These conditions include ensuring that customers are consulted and communicated a guaranteed level of electricity service by the DISCOs based on hours of supply, that they are metered and the number of estimated billing through the strict enforcement of the capping regulation.

In a press release issued Wednesday night, the commission said that tariff reviews will henceforth only follow service-based principle.

“Under these service-based principles DISCOs will only be able to review tariff rates for customers when they consult with customers, commit to increasing the number of hours of supply per day and quality of service,” the commission stated.

Nerc has also directed that Nigeria’s vulnerable population would experience no increase.

“This means that unmetered customers will not experience any cost increase beyond what is chargeable to metered customers in the same area.

“Even under the above conditions, there will be no change in tariff for the most vulnerable as tariffs for those consuming 50KW or less remain frozen. Customers receiving less than 12 hours of supply will also not experience any change in tariffs”.

According to the Agency, President Buhari further issued instructions that there should be a nationwide massmetering program in an effort by the Federal Government to put a stop to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity.

President Buhari has further approved a one-year waiver of Import Levy on electricity meters, so that Nigerians who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at reasonable cost.