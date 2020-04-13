‘Never Ever Should Sexual Abuse be Employed as Ammunition in Public/Private Exchanges’—Hadiza Isma El-Rufai

Governor El-Rufai’s Wife, Hadiza Isma El-Rufai took to her official twitter handle to acknowledge that her son had threatened a twitter user to sexually abuse his mother.

Hadiza was seen to have supported her son initially after the threat when she tweeted:

“All you people talking about @B_ELRUFAI Don’t @ me. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. All is fair in love and war. My belief: Respect everyone, but take no shit from anyone. I didn’t see any threats of rape. I would never condone that.”

Twitter users were very dissatisfied with her response to her Son Bello El-Rufai’s threat as it showed forms of ethnic slurs.

Following the reaction from twitter users , Hadiza revealed that she has had a conversation with her son after reading all the tweets and that none should have to be threatened with sexual Abuse . She tweeted:

“When I posted the tweet below, I assumed it was just the usual Twitter gbas-gbos. Having read the tweets chronologically, I have had conversations with Bello. Never ever should sexual abuse be employed as ammunition in public/ private exchanges, no matter the provocation.”

Hadiza further apologized for her tweet and assured Nigerians that she would never condone sexual abuse.

“I can see how my tweet may have come across, and I apologise to those who were offended by it. I say, once again, that I’d never condone sexual abuse in any shape or form.” she tweeted

