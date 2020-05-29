Never Shake A Baby Vigorously, Can Die In 6 Hours — See Why

It is a common practice amongst adults to shake babies vigorously; sometimes in anger and at other times, while playing with them.

It is a serious known form of child abuse. It usually occurs when a parent or guardian shakes a baby vigorously out of anger or frustration, most times because the baby will not stop crying.

Popular online doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo has advised against such tambourine-esque method of handling babies as it can lead to a medical condition called “Shaken Baby Syndrome”.

Some resulting traumatic effects of handling babies in such manner include:

Bleeding in the brain

Irreversible brain damage

Convulsions

Breathing problem

Skull fractures

Death in 6 hours.

Paralysis

Blindness

Epilepsy

Seizures

Poor intelligence

According to Dr Olufunmilayo, this singular act alone has claimed the lives of many babies. The ones that survive usually have permanent brain damage.

Irritability, difficulty staying awake, seizures, abnormal breathing, poor eating, bruises and vomiting are some of the symptoms associated with the Shaken Baby Syndrome. Once noticed, the baby should be immediately rushed to the hospital.

“And if a baby dies or is hospitalised due to this, parents can be jailed”, the online doctor said.