‘New Boko Haram’ Planning to Attack CBN, NNPC – Prophet Elijah

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has alerted President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs over planned attacks by terror groups.

Elijah further revealed that there is a “new Boko Haram”, and this new terror outfit was primed to attack sensitive institutions especially the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, National assembly and the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation, NNPC.

“There are new sets of Boko Haram terrorist that are mainly targeting some government establishments that include the central bank of Nigeria, National assembly, House of Representatives, and the Nigerian National petroleum cooperation”.

”I foresee that they are targeting these places for serious bomb attacks, except the government immediately re-organize security in these areas

‘’These terrorists will also attack universities, governors, and the road to the Presidential Villa should also be protected, I see them striking there too.’’