New Case Of #Ebola Emerges In Congo— WHO

Eboa is a disease that causes fever, bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea but spreads only through contact with bodily fluids, which means it spreads more slowly than airborne diseases.
Just three days before the country was expected to be declared free of the Ebola Virus by the World Health Organization a new case emerged in Eastern Congo, the Organization made this announcement on Friday, April 10 via it’s twitter handle @WHOAFRO
It had been nearly 42 days without a case and the big day for the big announcement that the country is Ebola free, was designated for Monday.
