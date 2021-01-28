New Chief Of Army Staff: Major-General Attahiru Resumes Office

Major General Ibrahim Attahiru has on Thursday resumed office as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai handed over to Attahiru on Thursday.

At the ceremony held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, Buratai asked military officers to give maximum cooperation to Attahiru.

Recall that the BreakingTimes had reported that President Buhari, on Tuesday, removed the service chiefs and appointed a new set of officers as their replacement.

The newly appointed officers are Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General I. Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air-Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Details to follow…