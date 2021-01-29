New Chief Of Defence Staff: Major-General Irabor Resumes Office

By Onwuka Gerald

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Leo Irabor, has on Friday resumed office at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Major-General Irabor took over from General Gabriel Olonisakin, as the new Chief of Defence Staff.

Olonisakin in a tweet, announced the change by saying that, “Today I formally hand over the baton of leadership as the CDS- AFN to Maj-Gen Leo Irabor.

“I wish to thank the President, C-in-C (Commander-in-Chief) of the AFN (Armed Forces of Nigeria), and Nigerians for the privilege to serve this great country. I congratulate Maj Gen Irabor and wish him a successful tenure”, he added.

The incompetence of the immediate-past service chiefs to defeat Boko Haram and other crimes syndicates in the North contributed to the selection of new service chiefs.