New COVID-19: 20 Doctors Died In A Week — NMA

By Seun Adeuyi

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) on Friday, said at least 20 Nigerian doctors died from complications arising from COVID-19 in the last one week.

Enema Amodu, Chairman of NMA (FCT chapter), said this during a press conference in Abuja.

Amodu noted that the victims included Consultants, Professors and some Resident Doctors, adding that the figures had kept increasing daily.

According to him, ”For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week.”

He called for action amidst the second wave of the pandemic already ravaging the world, saying the second wave was more catastrophic due to non-adherence to non-pharmaceutical measures put in place to curtail the spread of the virus.

Amodu said, “The world is already facing the second wave of the pandemic and this is so overwhelming. The second wave is more catastrophic because a lot of people have gone back to their ways of doing things.”

The NMA appealed to patients to refrain from hiding their past medical records to ensure the safety of health workers in the country.

“Some doctors contracted the virus as a result of poor knowledge of patient’s medical history and travels,” he added.