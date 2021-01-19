New COVID-19: 24,000 Children Yet To Return To School – Sanwo-Olu

By Onwuka Gerald

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday stressed that over 24,000 children are yet to resume in the state after the first lockdown imposed in order to contain further spread of the virus.

Sanwo-Olu gave this disclosure while addressing reporters at the State House, Ikeja on Tuesday.

The governor said that one of the reasons for reopening schools was to safeguard the students from social vices.

His words, “After the first lockdown, we are still searching for about 24,000 children that are yet to resume school. It becomes a challenge if you keep them out for that long.

“Their parents will use the period to turn them to other things instead of allowing them to return to school and learn like their mates.

“We don’t want to throw them out so they don’t end up roaming about the streets and become more endangered”, Sanwo-Olu stated.

“We believe that schools, sometimes, happen to be the safe haven for them and we will be looking forward to bringing them back sooner rather than later”, he added.