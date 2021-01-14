New COVID-19: Daily Reported Number Of Cases Not A True Reflection Of Nigeria’s Situation – BUK Professor

By Adejumo Enock

Bayero University’s Director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research, Professor Isa Sadeeq-Abubakar,had said that the number of reported daily cases of COVID-19 is not truly a representation of the situation in Nigeria.

While speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s News At 10 on Tuesday, he said the numbers are not true representation of the cases as most states are having difficulties in conducting their daily tests, and as a result, many may be living with the virus without being aware.

While defending the need for the government to halt the resumption of students in schools across the country, He expressed that a major issue that will be difficult to enforce if the students resume would be the issue of physical distancing.

His words, “One thing I want us to understand is that the number of daily cases is not truly a representation of the cases in Nigeria,” the professor said.most states are having difficulties in conducting their daily tests, and as a result, many may be living with the virus without being aware”.

The Professor added, “That is why the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 is taking measures to assist the states to ramp up their tests and unless we are able to reach a minimum level of about 5% of Nigerians being tested, I do not feel we are at that level where we can confidently say that we are there as far as control is concerned”.

Furthermore, “So, if we allow a lot of commercial activities, social activities and academic activities to take place, there is a likelihood of people mixing very well and if you look at the university, it is like the whole country coming together”. Professor Abubakar said.