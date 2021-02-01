New COVID-19: FG Warns Against Fresh Lockdown, Asks Nigerians To Comply With Protocols

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has warned Nigerians to cooperate with his Executive Order on masks-wearing and observation of social distancing in public places to avert fresh lockdown of Nigeria.

The President who expressed concern over reports of non-compliance with the order appealed to state governments, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to play active roles in the sensitization and enforcement of the Executive Order.

This was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman Garba Shehu on Sunday.

He said the Nigerian leader introduced the COVID-19 regulation with the best of intentions and not with any motive to punish citizens.

The statement in part reads, “The Buhari administration is most reluctant to lock down the country and continues to emphasize the non-pharmaceutical measures and the only way to avert lockdowns is to observe these measures as put in place by the Presidential Task Force”.

“Nigerians have come a long way from the dreaded lockdown and the administration is unhappy about any prospects of bringing it back as many citizens will not have food on the table without venturing out on a day-to-day business.

Continuing, “Nigerians are required to wear masks, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, and keep a safe distance with anybody not in your household, hoping that this will help check the spread of COVID-19.

“Though vaccine availability is within reach, the propensity of the public for non-compliance weakens the fight against the virus. Nigerians must ignore baseless conspiracy theories that seek to deny the reality of the pandemic by complying with the order to wear masks.

“We have a duty to protect ourselves and others in this difficult global health crisis; no one has immunity against this pandemic. Ignoring health warnings and refusing to comply with safety measures does more harm than good”. The statement reads.