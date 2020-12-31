New COVID-19: Fintiri Warns Residents To Respond To Safety Protocols

By Adejumo Enock

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has warned residents to respond to the new measures necessary to stem the tide of COVID-19.

The Governor expressed concern over the new wave of Coronavirus pandemic which health authorities say spreads faster than the earlier strain.

This was contained in a statement signed by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou on Wednesday.

The statement in part reads, “With the confirmation that Nigeria has entered the second wave of the Pandemic that changed developments across the world for much of 2020, Government has resolved to ensure citizens observe the protocols of COVID-19 for their own good”.

The Governor advised residents to adhere strictly to measures to counter the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Fintiri in his statement said “The best thing for both Public health and the economy is for residents to respond to the new measures necessary to stem the tide of COVID-19. The time for swift and decisive action is now and we cannot afford to be slow”.

Relatedly, Fintiri warned residents to ensure the use of face masks, avoid crowded places, frequent washing of hands and use of sanitizers, while also observing social distancing and to only travel when necessary.

In his statement, the Governor said, government will need the cooperation and support of club owners, event centres, and those operating businesses at night at this time of the second wave of the pandemic, urging them to close by 10 pm.

He said, “The new strain of Coronavirus which is spreading faster, calls for the understanding and cooperation of all to stop the virus”.

He stated that the government is not leaving anything to chance at tackling the spike of the Pandemic that has been reported in Nigeria.

Furthermore, Fintiri assured that government intends to keep businesses open as nobody would want to go through another round of lockdown.