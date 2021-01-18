New COVID-19: Imo Postpones Schools Resumption Until Jan 25

Following the rapid surge of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Imo Government has on Monday, postponed resumption of schools in the state until January 25.

The disclosure was made by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Bernard Ikegwuoha.

Commissioner Ikegwuoha said the postponement was as a result of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the urban areas of Owerri West, North and the Owerri Municipal Local Government Areas.

“Monitoring teams from the state Ministry of Health and that of Education would ensure strict obedience with COVID-19 protocol on schools resuming”, he added.

According to him, “Defaulters would be made to face the law.

“Before we can reopen, all the COVID-19 guidelines must be observed duely. Our supervision teams will ensure strict compliance.

Imo Government decided to watch the situation closely; consequently, January 25, 2021 is the actual date for the resumption of schools in Imo,’’ the commissioner added.