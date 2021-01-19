New COVID-19: Kano State Govt Orders Civil Servants To Stay At Home

By Seun Adeuyi
As part of strategic efforts to stem the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Kano State Government, has directed all civil servants in the state to stay at home pending further directive.
According to a statement issued and signed by the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, and made available to pressmen on Tuesday, a fresh ban was also imposed on the activities of viewing and event centres across the 44 local government areas of the state following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases recently.
It noted that the measure was part of the decision adopted at a stakeholders meeting held at the Africa House, Kano on Monday.
Garba also disclosed that workers on essential services such as the healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the directive.
The Commissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to collaborating with relevant stakeholders which include the Ulama to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 preventive protocols.
Garba warned that security agents who were part of the stakeholders meeting would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.