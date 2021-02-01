New COVID-19: Lagos Govt Postpones Civil Servants resumption Till Feb 26

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has postponed the resumption of civil servants on grade level 14 and below till February 26, 2021.

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state, the civil servants were earlier asked to resume on February 1, 2021,

This was disclosed in a circular issued by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola on Sunday

The circular stated that due to the state government’s concern and the second wave of COVID-19, the governor has “further extended the work from home directive to all the State Public Servants on Grade Level 14 and below with effect from Monday 1st to Friday 26th, February 2021”.

The circular further reads that the directives “excludes essential duty staff, first responders, as well as officers saddled with assignments in the weekly Duty Rosters of their respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs)”.

“Furthermore, public servants are advised to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 Protocols, such as Physical/Social Distancing, regular use of face mask and hand hygiene”.

‌

The governor said, “As of the 29th of January 2021, Lagos State had recorded a total of 47,871 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 34,094 have recovered in the community, while 9,856 are currently active in the community”.

“Over the last 12 months, about 3,988 COVID-related patients have been admitted into the various care centres across the State; with a registered fatality rate of approximately 0.63 per cent (301 deaths)”.

“Furthermore, and in line with the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is hereby directed that no gathering of more than 50 persons shall hold in an enclosed space, except for religious purposes, in which case the gathering shall not exceed 50 per cent capacity of the space.

“A breach of the provisions of the Presidential Regulations attracts upon summary conviction, a fine or six months imprisonment and or both. Our enforcement agencies have been appropriately tasked to ensure maximum compliance.”