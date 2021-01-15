New COVID-19: Lagos Records 13 Additional Deaths

By Onwuka Gerald

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Friday, said that 13 new COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the state.

Prof. Abayomi who took to his official Twitter handle to divulge the message, said it was the highest daily fatality since the virus came into existence.

He stated that the newly confirmed deaths increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the Lagos state to 262.

According to him, ” 246,534

COVID-19 tests have so far been conducted in the state since the inception of the pandemic.

“3,139 COVID-19 patients, who have been successfully treated and recovered, were discharged from the state’s care centres.

He proceeded that the total number of recovery from the virus in communities stood at 25,767, while cases currently under isolation. Is 192, active cases under home-based care are 7,924.