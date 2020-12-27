New COVID-19: Lagos State Govt Shuts 12 Facilities

By Seun Adeuyi

Lagos State Government has shut down 12 facilities in the state for disobeying the COVID-19 regulations concerning recreational centers.

This was carried out by the Lagos State Safety Commission while monitoring the compliance with the government’s directive on the COVID-19 pandemic during the holiday period.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, led the operations.

The facilities shut down include Westend Nightclub, DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Rumours, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach club, Lekki Waterside, amongst others.

According to Mojola, recalcitrant establishments who broke the government’s seal and continued partying will be charged to court once documentation has been properly processed.

While affirming the government’s commitment to curbing the spread of COVID-19, he said it would leave no stone unturned to achieve the mandate.

Earlier, the commission had shut down Cubana, The Corner, 355 Restaurant and Night Club amongst others in an operation which started on December 19, 2020.

Mojola said the failure to observe safety guidelines at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places increases the chance of spreading the virus.