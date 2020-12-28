New COVID-19: NCDC Reports Seven Deaths In 24 Hours

By Seun Adeuyi
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday night reported seven deaths due to the COVID-19 disease.
The health agency announced this as the country recorded 838 new cases of the virus on Sunday.
This brings the total confirmed cases in Nigeria to 84,414 and 1,254 fatalities since the pandemic began.
As at Saturday, Nigeria recorded 1247 total deaths. However, the confirmation of seven deaths on Sunday has increased the rate to 1254.
The NCDC also confirmed the discharge of 539 patients from isolation centres across the country, bringing the total recoveries to 71,034.
It noted that 838 new cases were reported in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
While Lagos State recorded 253 cases, the FCT reported the highest number of new cases with 297 cases.
Other states with new infections are Plateau-82; Kaduna-57; Katsina-32; Nasarawa-31; Kano-25; Gombe-24; Oyo-8; Rivers-8; Zamfara-7; Ogun-4; Bauchi-4; Edo-4; Anambra-1; and Sokoto-1.