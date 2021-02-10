New COVID-19: Nigeria Records 21 Additional Deaths

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigeria on Tuesday got one of its highest daily fatality figures, after recording 21 deaths from COVID-19.

Following Tuesday’s figure, the total fatalities from the virus in the country is now 1,694.

Nigeria also recorded 1,056 new cases on Tuesday.

The statistics was put forward after an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night.

The 1,056 new cases signified a significant increase from the 643 new cases recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Tuesday’s figure, found in 22 states, increased the infection toll to 141,447.